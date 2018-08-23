Peter Hartley: Rangers comments could lead to punishment for Motherwell captain

Fabio Cardoso broke his nose in the League Cup semi-final against Motherwell last season

Motherwell captain Peter Hartley could face Scottish FA sanctions after saying it was "fun to watch" former Rangers defender Fabio Cardoso "weeping" after breaking his nose last season.

Cardoso was injured in a clash with Motherwell forward Ryan Bowman in their League Cup semi-final in October.

The Scottish FA's interim compliance officer will decide whether to take action.

Hartley has since apologised on social media for making the comments.

He said they "fall below the standards expected" of a Motherwell captain and that he got "caught up in the excitement" in the build-up to Sunday's game.

In the aftermath of last season's semi-final, Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson dismissed criticism that they are a "dirty" team.

Hartley, though, expects another fiery clash when the sides meet at Fir Park in the Premiership.

"We'll show them respect with regards to how they play on the training pitch, but when we cross the white line on Sunday there won't be much respect shown," the 30-year-old defender said.

"They were [tasty encounters], Fir Park definitely, and obviously at Hampden as well. They've all been entertaining, the games have been close as well.

"We're not going to sit and try and take a draw. We're going to come out on Sunday with the mentality to take all three points."