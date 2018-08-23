Cheltenham Town: Gary Johnson 'should have had 10 games', says shareholder Paul Baker

Gary Johnson had been in charge of Cheltenham Town since March 2015

Cheltenham Town's sacking of manager Gary Johnson after four games of the League Two season has been criticised by their former chairman, Paul Baker.

Baker stood down as chairman in May after 21 years in the role with the Robins, but remains a shareholder at the Gloucestershire club.

Johnson, 62, was dismissed on Tuesday shortly after a draw at Macclesfield.

"I would not have sacked him at this time. You need to give him at least 10 games," Baker told BBC Points West.

"Yes, we have had a couple of disappointing seasons, but we are four games in, for goodness sake. He deserves a bit more than that.

"What was crass was not necessarily the decision but the way it was reached, the timing of it and the delivery of it. Poor old Gary had to travel back on the coach for four-and-a-half hours, having just been sacked.

"The thing could have been handled better, given what Gary's given to this club. He has brought a significant amount of revenue to the club with the astute signings he has made.

"It is tricky for the board, I accept that, but I would have come to a different conclusion."

Johnson led Cheltenham to promotion back into the English Football League in 2016 before finishing 21st and 17th in the two subsequent seasons in League Two.

The Robins lost their opening three league games of this season without scoring a goal, before picking up their first point and goal of the campaign at Macclesfield on Tuesday.

The club were approached by BBC Points West for comment on Wednesday by none of the board members were available.