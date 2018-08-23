Scottish Gossip: McKenna, Gerrard, John, Holt, McLean

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scott McKenna has been urged to give Aberdeen at least one more season after the Pittodrie side rejected a £3.5m bid for the defender from Celtic. (Daily Star - print edition)

Former Aberdeen captain Willie Miller says McKenna is worth £5m, and believes the Dons would rather see him move to England than sign for Celtic. (Evening Express)

Manager Steven Gerrard says reaching the Europa League group stages "wouldn't be a bonus" for Rangers, because the board made it clear in summer it was a big target of theirs. (Scotsman)

Declan John says he was "shocked" to have been let go by Rangers. The Welsh full-back said he thought he had impressed Gerrard enough to stay. (Daily Record - print edition)

Craig Levein has stepped up his efforts to sign David Vanacek now rather than in January. The striker has signed a pre-contract already with Hearts.(Sun)

Gary Holt is set to become the new manager of Livingston but will have the same backroom staff as predecessor Kenny Miller. (Scotsman)

Livingston have asked Carlisle for permission to speak to youth coach Gavin Skelton, who they want to work alongside Holt. (Daily Express - print edition)

Kenny McLean is out of Scotland's double header with Belgium and Albania after suffering ankle ligament damage at Norwich City. (Daily Star - print edition)

Aberdeen's on-loan goalkeeper Danny Rogers could face months on the sidelines with a knee injury after being carried off in St Mirren's reserve game with Dundee United on Monday. (Sun - print edition)

Al Ahly will move to try and block former Kilmarnock midfielder Souleymane Coulibaly's move to Partick Thistle. (Sun)

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley has defender artificial surfaces. He says academy players are "brought up" on on plastic pitches. (National - print edition)

Queen of the South defender Callum Fordyce could be out for up to two months. (Sun - print edition)

Arbroath manager Dick Campbell wants to sign Hibs midfielder Scott Martin, who Campbell has managed twice before. (Sun - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Laura Muir insists she will not be judged on whether or not she wins a World Championship. (Sun - print edition)