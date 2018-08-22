Champions League - Qualifying Play-off - 1st Leg
Ajax3Dynamo Kiev1

Ajax 3-1 Dynamo Kiev: Ajax close on Champions League return

Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek celebrates scoring against Dynamo Kiev
Ajax scored three first-half goals, with Donny van de Beek putting them in front inside two minutes

Ajax are on course to reach the Champions League group stages for the first time since 2014 after beating Dynamo Kiev in the first leg of their qualifying play-off round tie.

The four-time European champions led inside two minutes as Donny van de Beek turned in Dusan Tadic's cut-back.

Tomasz Kedziora levelled for Dynamo on 16 minutes, turning in the rebound after a save by Andre Onana.

But goals from Hakim Ziyech and Tadic secured victory for the home side.

Ajax came close to establishing a more dominant advantage for the second leg, but Klaas Jan Huntelaar headed onto the crossbar and Ziyech hit the post.

Elsewhere, AEK Athens followed up victory over Celtic in the third qualifying round by beating Hungarian side MOL Vidi 2-1 in Budapest, as both sides had a man sent off.

Vidi's Szabolcs Huszti was shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge after 23 minutes, with AEK going ahead 10 minutes later as Viktor Klonaridis swept in from close range.

Tasos Bakasetas doubled the Greek side's lead soon after the break with a deflected shot before he was dismissed for a second yellow card. Danko Lazovic pulled a goal back for the hosts in the 67th minute.

Swiss side Young Boys were held 1-1 at home by Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb.

Kevin Mbabu put the hosts in front inside two minutes but Dinamo keeper Danijel Zagorac made several fine saves before Mislav Orsic equalised just before half-time.

Line-ups

Ajax

  • 24Onana
  • 12Mazraoui
  • 4de Ligt
  • 17Blind
  • 31TagliaficoBooked at 70mins
  • 6van de BeekSubstituted forde Witat 87'minutes
  • 20Schöne
  • 21de Jong
  • 22Ziyech
  • 9HuntelaarBooked at 21mins
  • 10Tadic

Substitutes

  • 2Kristensen
  • 5Wöber
  • 15Eiting
  • 19Labyad
  • 26Lamprou
  • 30de Wit
  • 41Johnsen

Dynamo Kiev

  • 71Boyko
  • 94KedzioraBooked at 24mins
  • 26Burda
  • 44Kádár
  • 23Pivaric
  • 5SydorchukSubstituted fordas Neves Pinheiroat 77'minutes
  • 29Buyalskiy
  • 15Tsygankov
  • 19HarmashBooked at 40minsSubstituted forShepelevat 45'minutes
  • 7Verbic
  • 41Besedin

Substitutes

  • 1Bushchan
  • 6das Neves Pinheiro
  • 8Shepelev
  • 9Morozyuk
  • 17Ferreira Pereira
  • 30Shabanov
  • 43Rusyn
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamAjaxAway TeamDynamo Kiev
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home17
Away10
Shots on Target
Home5
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Ajax 3, Dynamo Kyiv 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Ajax 3, Dynamo Kyiv 1.

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Dusan Tadic.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) hits the right post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Ajax. Dani de Wit replaces Donny van de Beek.

Donny van de Beek (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv).

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Noussair Mazraoui.

Attempt blocked. Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Volodymyr Shepelev with a headed pass.

Attempt saved. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Tomasz Kedziora.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv).

Substitution

Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Tchê Tchê replaces Serhiy Sydorchuk.

Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv).

Attempt missed. Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Donny van de Beek.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Noussair Mazraoui with a cross.

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tamás Kádár (Dynamo Kyiv).

Attempt missed. Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax).

Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Attempt blocked. Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov with a cross.

Corner, Dynamo Kyiv. Conceded by Daley Blind.

Foul by Noussair Mazraoui (Ajax).

Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Corner, Ajax. Conceded by Benjamin Verbic.

Nicolás Tagliafico (Ajax) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv).

Foul by Lasse Schöne (Ajax).

Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Josip Pivaric (Dynamo Kyiv) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Viktor Tsygankov.

Attempt blocked. Donny van de Beek (Ajax) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Nicolás Tagliafico.

Hakim Ziyech (Ajax) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).

Second Half

Second Half begins Ajax 3, Dynamo Kyiv 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Dynamo Kyiv. Volodymyr Shepelev replaces Denys Harmash.

