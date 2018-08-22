Europa League - Qualifying Play-offs - 1st Leg
Olympiakos19:00Burnley
Venue: Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium

Olympiakos v Burnley: Matej Vydra could make debut in Europa League qualifier

Matej Vydra shapes to shoot for Derby against Fulham
Matej Vydra has only made two appearances for Burnley's Under-23 side since joining from Derby this month

Striker Matej Vydra could make his Burnley debut in their Europa League qualifying play-off first leg against Olympiakos in Athens on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Czech has been short of match fitness since joining the Clarets from Derby County earlier this month.

Winger Robbie Brady, midfielder Steven Defour and goalkeepers Nick Pope and Anders Lindegaard remain unavailable.

Burnley have beaten Aberdeen and Istanbul Basaksehir to reach this stage while Olympiakos defeated Luzern.

Goalkeeper Tom Heaton was registered alongside Vydra after missing the previous two rounds with a calf injury.

Clarets manager Sean Dyche says the Greek side's pitch is "not great" but he is "not too worried about it".

Olympiakos were granted special dispensation by Uefa over the playing surface, and the visitors trained at Panionios' Nea Smyrni Stadium instead of the hosts' Karaiskakis Stadium on Wednesday.

"It's not ideal, but to be fair I'm sure this club don't want it like that," said Dyche.

"It's a challenge, but this whole competition will be a challenge."

The second leg will take place at Turf Moor on Thursday, 30 August.

Match facts

  • Burnley will be the eighth different English team to face Olympiakos in European competition, but the first outside of the Champions League since 2005, when Newcastle lost both legs against them in the last 16 of the Uefa Cup.
  • Burnley are unbeaten in their four European games under Dyche (W2 D2), keeping a clean sheet in both legs of the previous round against Istanbul Basaksehir.
  • English sides have won two of their past 10 away games in Greece in European competition (D4 L4), however those have come in the most recent two.
  • Olympiakos have lost just one of their 10 games in Uefa Cup/Europa League qualifying, winning nine of those, including both games in 2018-19 (4-0 and 3-1 v FC Luzern).
  • On home soil, Olympiakos have a 100% records in Uefa Cup/Europa League qualifying, winning their five games by an aggregate score of 15-3.
  • Jack Cork is Burnley's top scorer in the current Europa League qualifying campaign (two), including netting the winning goal in the previous round against Istanbul Basaksehir (1-0).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 23rd August 2018

  • SuduvaSuduva18:00CelticCeltic
  • OlympiakosOlympiakos19:00BurnleyBurnley
  • RangersRangers19:45FC UfaFC Ufa
  • Torpedo KutaisiTorpedo Kutaisi17:00LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad
  • Zenit St PetersburgZenit St Petersburg17:00MoldeMolde
  • AS TrencínAS Trencín17:30AEK LarnacaAEK Larnaca
  • Apoel NicosiaApoel Nicosia18:00FC AstanaFC Astana
  • Sheriff TiraspolSheriff Tiraspol18:00FK QarabagFK Qarabag
  • Sigma OlomoucSigma Olomouc18:00SevillaSevilla
  • Sarpsborg 08Sarpsborg 0818:05Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv
  • Malmö FFMalmö FF18:15FC MidtjyllandFC Midtjylland
  • AtalantaAtalanta19:00FC CopenhagenFC Copenhagen

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

