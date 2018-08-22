Aro Muric: Man City recall goalkeeper from loan after Claudio Bravo injury

Aro Muric kept a clean sheet on his debut for NAC Breda on Saturday

Manchester City have recalled 19-year-old Aro Muric from his loan at Dutch side NAC Breda after back-up goalkeeper Claudio Bravo ruptured his Achilles.

Chile international Bravo was injured in training on Monday, leaving 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw as City's only option behind first-choice Ederson.

Montenegro Under-21 international Muric had joined NAC on a season-long loan.

He will return to City on Thursday and be available to train before Saturday's Premier League game at Wolves.

Bravo, 35, will fly to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday and is expected to be out for several months.

City sold England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn to Southampton in July, and Joe Hart to Burnley in August.

Muric joined City from Swiss side Grasshoppers in 2015 and was third-choice keeper during last season's title-winning campaign.

He made one Eredivisie appearance for NAC, keeping a clean sheet on debut in a 3-0 win over De Graafschap on Saturday.