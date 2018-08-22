BBC Sport - Northern Ireland keeper Alice Harkness scores amazing goal in Uefa Women's Futsal qualifier

Watch: NI keeper scores amazing goal in Euro Futsal qualifier

  • From the section Irish

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Alice Harkness scores an amazing goal in Wednesday's Uefa Women's Futsal European qualifier against Sweden.

Spotting the opposing keeper off her line, Harkness lobbed a goal from her own area in the game at Newry Leisure Centre.

Despite Harkness' remarkable strike, Sweden earned a 8-3 victory over the Northern Irish.

Top videos

Video

Watch: NI keeper scores amazing goal in Euro Futsal qualifier

  • From the section Irish
Video

Watch: India take England's final wicket to win third Test

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis

Video

Gold medals and GCSE results - quite a week for Summers-Newton

Video

Highlights: Defiant Buttler delays India

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Buttler reaches 'brilliant' maiden Test century

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Outstanding!' - Kohli removes Pope with 'beautiful' catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Workout Wednesday - balance workout with Team GB's Emily Sarsfield

Video

Watch: Bolt trains for first time with A-League club

Video

'Tentative' Jennings falls for 13

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Watch: Aggers reads emotional email about TMS fan's last hours

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Kohli makes century as England toil on day three

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired