Stephen Quinn: Burton Albion sign Republic of Ireland midfielder until January

Stephen Quinn only managed two appearances for Reading last season due to injury

Burton Albion have signed Republic of Ireland midfielder Stephen Quinn on a short-term deal until 22 January.

The 32-year-old was a free agent after his contract with Championship club Reading expired in the summer.

Capped 18 times by his country, Quinn had been training with the League One club at St George's Park.

"I had time off over the summer to get the body right, and get that buzz and love for the game back," he told the club website.

"I contacted the club to see if I could get fit and train, and I've done well enough in training that the manager sees something in me still, and he's offered me the deal."

Quinn has made 417 career appearances and scored 29 goals during spells with Sheffield United, MK Dons, Rotherham, Hull and Reading.

