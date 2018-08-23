Cameron Carter-Vickers: Swansea close in on loan deal for Tottenham defender

Spurs defender Cameron Carter-Vickers played on loan for Ipswich and Sheffield United last season

Swansea City look set to sign Tottenham Hotspur's United States defender Cameron Carter-Vickers on loan.

The 20-year-old had been linked with several Championship clubs following loan spells at Sheffield United and Ipswich Town last season.

But Swansea have emerged as favourites, with manager Graham Potter looking to bolster his defensive options.

Centre-backs Alfie Mawson, Federico Fernandez, Kyle Bartley and Jordi Amat were all sold during the summer.

Potter has refused to rule out a move for Carter-Vickers and the four-cap centre-back now appears set to join the Championship club, with further recruits possible before the loan window closes for EFL clubs on 31 August.

Carter-Vickers signed a new deal at Tottenham in May, keeping him at the Premier League club until 2021, but the Londoners appear happy for him to gain further experience elsewhere.

Swansea have enjoyed an unbeaten start to the Championship season under Potter, drawing 2-2 with Leeds United on Tuesday.