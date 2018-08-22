Luka Milivojevic: Crystal Palace captain dropped from Serbia squad after criticising coach

Luka Milivojevic has made 30 international appearances for Serbia

Crystal Palace captain Luka Milivojevic has been dropped from the Serbia squad after criticising head coach Mladen Krstajic's decisions at the World Cup.

The midfielder, 27, told media that Krstajic's judgement was to blame for the group stage defeats by Switzerland and Brazil in Russia this summer.

Speaking after the 2-0 Brazil loss, he said Krstajic had made a "bad choice".

"Our manager had his opinion, something he wanted to try, and in the end we lost," Milivojevic added.

The former Olympiakos and Anderlecht midfielder was replaced by 22-year-old forward Nemanja Radonjic late on against Switzerland, who who went on to score a stoppage-time winner through Xherdan Shaqiri.

"We tried to take risks where, in my opinion, we did not have to," Milivojevic said at the time.

"I think we should have been more experienced and played for a result in the last 15 minutes."

Goalkeeper Vladimir Stojkovic, 35, has also been dropped for next month's Uefa Nations League matches against Lithuania and Romania, as well as defenders Branislav Ivanovic, 34, and Dusko Tosic, 33.