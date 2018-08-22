Steve Sidwell announces retirement and takes up Brighton role

Steve Sidwell missed Brighton's Premier League debut campaign last year due to injury

Former Brighton midfielder Steve Sidwell has announced his retirement and returned to the Seagulls as a youth development coach and ambassador.

The 35-year-old left the Seagulls in June after back and ankle injuries prevented him from playing in the club's debut Premier League campaign.

He previously played for Reading, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Fulham and Stoke.

"I am so lucky and privileged to have lived every kid's dream of playing football for a living," said Sidwell.

"The highs and lows; blood, sweat and tears; scars and broken bones - each have a part in my story, and one I would never change."

Sidwell added he will combine his media commitments with his new roles at Brighton, which will see him assisting in coaching the under-16s and working as a club ambassador at matches and other events.

After coming through the youth ranks at Arsenal, Sidwell had a spell on loan at Brighton in 2002 before joining Reading in 2003.

He helped the Royals win promotion to the Premier League in 2006, playing in their debut season as Reading finished eighth, before moving to Chelsea.

Sidwell made only 15 Premier League appearances for the Blues but also had spells in the top flight with Villa, Fulham and Stoke before being a key part of the Brighton side that won promotion from the Championship in 2016-17.