Daniel Johnson: Preston North End midfielder signs two-year extension

Daniel Johnson has made just one appearance so far this season

Jamaican midfielder Daniel Johnson has signed a two-year contract extension at Preston North End, which will now expire in 2021.

Johnson, who has been at Deepdale since arriving from Aston Villa in January 2015, has made 148 appearances and scored 24 goals for the club.

The 25-year-old has only played one game for Alex Neil's side this term, an EFL Cup tie against Morecambe.

Preston are 15th in the Championship, before Wednesday's trip to Norwich.