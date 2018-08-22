Solihull Moors: Ex-Oxford chairman Eales and Barnett invest in National League club

Darryl Eales (left) and Calvin Barnett were both previously involved at Oxford United

Solihull Moors have received new investment at the National League club.

Former Oxford United chairman Darryl Eales and automotive trade businessman Calvin Barnett have invested in the ambitious Midlands side.

The club have revealed that they have rejected other offers of investment before inviting Eales and Barnett to join the board at Damson Lane.

After winning their first three games under Tim Flowers, Solihull stand sixth in the early-season league table.

Having avoided relegation two seasons running, the Moors, formed by a merger between Moor Green and Solihull Boro in 2007, are in their third season at this fifth-tier level.

The club have also appointed sporting director Mark Fogarty and Cheryl Cooper, a business associate of Eales for the past 20 years, to the Moors board.

Chairman Trevor Stevens will step down from the current board, which also includes Mike Turl, Simon Hawker and Mike Seabrook.

"We are delighted to announce the arrival of several new investors and directors, led by Darryl Eales and Calvin Barnett," the club said in a statement.

"They bring additional financial management and commercial skills into the club."

Birmingham-born Eales had four years at Oxford, after taking over in July 2014.

"I fondly remember watching Moor Green with my Dad when we lived in Robin Hood Lane," he said. " I am also delighted my dad, mum, my daughters and my brother together with a number of close friends are or will become shareholders.

"It is a club with a wonderful heart and I look forward to working with everyone to build an even stronger base from which we can pursue our aspiration to bring league football to Damson Park."

Barnett added: "Darryl and I first met at LDC and we quickly developed a rapport. We have worked closely in the private equity world and motorsport and until recently I was a key sponsor and associate director at Oxford United."

The club, who also let their ground to Birmingham City Ladies, have reorganisation plans at grassroots level which involve the implementation of 80 boys and girls junior teams, and disability teams.