Kyle Lafferty a 'no risk' signing, says Rangers boss Steven Gerrard

Kyle Lafferty was back in Rangers training gear on Wednesday

Kyle Lafferty is a "Rangers nut" whose signing offers "no risk", says Ibrox manager Steven Gerrard.

Forward Lafferty has signed a two-year contract after Rangers agreed a deal with Hearts for the Northern Ireland international.

The 30-year-old previously had a four-year spell at Ibrox and has also featured for Burnley, Norwich City, Palermo and Sion.

"He knows what this club is all about," said Gerrard.

"He ticks all the boxes I'm looking for. There's no risk in terms of him performing in front of the demands of this crowd.

"We're a young squad so he brings vital experience."

Lafferty made headlines for on-field incidents during his first spell in Glasgow, including a ban for simulation in 2009 and red card for violent conduct in 2010.

He has also dealt with a gambling addiction while at Hearts, but Gerrard has no concerns about Lafferty's past.

"I was raw, I made mistakes. I got over-excited and I don't think there's anything wrong with that. I love that in a footballer," he said.

"With age and experience, I matured and calmed down. But at the same time, still try to play on the edge. That's where top performances come from."

Lafferty scored 28 goals during his four seasons at Rangers

'Lafferty scores important goals' - analysis

Former Rangers captain Lee McCulloch

He gives you so many options. He can play on his own and he could possibly be a great foil for Alfredo Morelos. He's got pace, he can stretch a defence, and he has presence. I don't see him as a prolific goal-scorer but he scores important goals and I think that's what Rangers need.

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald

I wouldn't imagine he would play every week, but the beauty of Kyle though is he can play in the wide areas as well, which helps the squad. He can fill in somewhere and cause chaos. I think he will be a great addition.