Lucas Joao: Sheffield Wednesday striker agrees new contract until 2021
Lucas Joao has signed a contract extension at Sheffield Wednesday until the summer of 2021.
The 24-year-old striker joined the Championship club in 2015 from Portuguese side Nacional and has since made 96 appearances, scoring 18 goals.
Joao hit a purple patch in front of goal following the appointment of Owls manager Jos Luhukay in January, netting seven times in 13 games.
He has two international caps for Euro 2016 winners Portugal.