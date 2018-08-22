Rochdale: Chief executive serving FA ban tenders his resignation

Rochdale's chief executive has resigned from his post, one month after being banned from "all football-related activity"

League One club Rochdale have confirmed their chief executive Russ Green, who is serving an FA ban, has now resigned from his post.

Green was suspended from "all football-related activity" until 30 June 2019 after admitting three breaches of FA rules last month.

Green was CEO of Hartlepool United in League Two at the time of the offences and launched an appeal on 9 July.

However, Dale have now announced Green's resignation from his post.

A statement on the club website read: "The chairman and the board of directors have accepted the resignation of Russ Green with immediate effect.

"Therefore, he will not be returning to the club once the restrictions placed on him by the FA are lifted.

"We'd like to place on record our thanks to Russ for his dedication to the role during his two-year tenure and wish him all the best for the future."