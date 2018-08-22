BBC Sport - Glenavon's Andrew Mitchell finds dual-sport success
Glenavon's Mitchell finds dual-sport success
- From the section Irish
Most Irish Premiership footballers use the months of May and June to rest, recover and recharge the batteries following a long and gruelling season.
However for Glenavon striker Andrew Mitchell, his schedule is still jam-packed during the summer months as he is part of the all-conquering Waringstown Cricket Club.
This season, the village side won all six trophies available to them. For Mitchell, it is about finding the right balance between the two sports.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired