Most Irish Premiership footballers use the months of May and June to rest, recover and recharge the batteries following a long and gruelling season.

However for Glenavon striker Andrew Mitchell, his schedule is still jam-packed during the summer months as he is part of the all-conquering Waringstown Cricket Club.

This season, the village side won all six trophies available to them. For Mitchell, it is about finding the right balance between the two sports.