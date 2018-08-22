BBC Sport - Len Johnrose speaks out about motor neurone disease diagnosis
Johnrose opens up about motor neurone disease diagnosis
- From the section Football
Former Burnley and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Len Johnrose opens up on BBC Radio Lancashire about being diagnosed with motor neurone disease.
READ MORE: I'm not afraid of dying - Johnrose on MND
