Watford: Brice Dja Djedje contract terminated by mutual consent

Brice Dja Djedje has made seven international appearances for Ivory Coast

Watford have terminated the contract of Ivory Coast international Brice Dja Djedje by mutual consent.

The defender, 27, joined the Hornets from Marseille in 2016 but only made two appearances for the Premier League club - both in the FA Cup in 2016-17.

He then had a spell back in Ligue 1 last season, on loan with Lens.

Ankaragucu have since announced the signing of the full-back, with Dja Djedje understood to have joined the Turkish club on a two-year deal.