Kwadwo Asamoah is recalled by Ghana after a four year absence

Kwadwo Asamoah has not played for Ghana since the 2014 World Cup despite helping Juventus win six Italian titles

New Inter Milan signing Kwadwo Asamoah has been recalled to the Ghana squad after a four-year absence

But there is no room for captain Asamoah Gyan nor the Ayew brothers in the list.

Coach Kwesi Appiah has named a 21-man squad for the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Kenya on 8 September.

Asamoah, who left Italian champions Juventus in May, last played for Ghana was against Portugal at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

Andre and Jordan Ayew last played in September's World Cup qualifier against Congo Brazzaville in Kumasi.

The brothers both secured loan moves away from relegated Swansea City in recent weeks - Jordan at Crystal Palace and Andre in Turkey with Fenerbahce.

Gyan, Ghana's all-time leading goalscorer, was on target for the Black Stars as they began their 2019 Nations Cup campaign with a 5-0 win over Ethiopia in July 2017.

Sierra Leone are the fourth team in qualifying Group F with the top two sides progressing to the finals in Cameroon in 2019.

Goalkeepers: Lawrence Ati (Sochaux, France), Richard Ofori (Martizburg,South Africa)

Defenders: Harrison Afful (Columbus, USA) Daniel Opare (Antwerp,Belgium) Kassim Nuhu (1899 Hoffenheim, Germany) John Boye (FC Metz, France) Daniel Amartey (Leicester City, England) Andy Yiadom (Reading Football Club, England) Nicholas Opoku (Udinese, Italy)

Midfielders: Afriyie Acquah (Empoli, Italy) Isaac Sackey (Alanyaspor, Turkey) Ebenezer Ofori (New York City FC, USA) Christian Atsu (Newcastle, England) Edwin Gyasi (CSKA Sofia, Bulgaria) Kwadwo Asamoah (Inter Milan, Italy) Frank Acheampong (Tianjin Teda, China) Nana Ampomah (Waasland-Beveren, Belgium)

Forward: Raphael Dwamena (Levante UD, Spain) Thomas Partey (Atlético Madrid, Spain) Majeed Waris (FC Nantes, France) William Owusu (Antwerp, Belgium)