Franklyn Akammadu: Tranmere Rovers sign US Alessandria striker on loan

Franklyn Akammadu has played in the Italian second tier

Tranmere have signed striker Franklyn Akammadu on loan from Italian side US Alessandria for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old started at Fiorentina, where he did not play for the first team, before joining Cesena and then Alessandria, who are in the third tier.

Akammadu had been training with the League Two club for the past few weeks.

"He's a young striker who we see to have a lot of potential and he's a player I feel we can develop at Tranmere," said boss Micky Mellon.

