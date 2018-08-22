Mark Harris: On-loan striker targeting top-flight Cardiff return

Newport County's loan striker Mark Harris failed to make a single first-team appearance for Cardiff last season

Newport County's on-loan forward Mark Harris says he hopes to return to parent club Cardiff City in the future to play in the Premier League.

The 19-year-old Cardiff City product has impressed fans at Rodney Parade, scoring twice in the last two games.

The Wales Under-21 player is on loan with Newport until January 2019, at which point he will return to Cardiff.

"I'd love to go back and play in the Premier League with Cardiff," said Harris.

"I've been there since I can remember, that's been my aim and my dream since I've been about five.

"Hopefully one day I'll be watching myself (on Match of the Day) with Cardiff in the Premier League."

Harris made his senior Bluebirds debut in January 2017 in the FA Cup defeat to Fulham and made two further appearances in the Championship at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Mark Harris' strike partner at Newport County Padraig Amond played the Welshman through for his goal against Notts County

Breaking into the Cardiff first-team is on hold currently, but Harris has made an instant impact at neighbours Newport County.

Harris scored the Exiles' equaliser against league leaders Exeter City before returning to Rodney Parade to score Newport's second goal in a 3-2 win over Notts County.

"Scoring is one of the best feelings you can have as a football player," said Harris.

"He [Mike Flynn] said, 'Go out you have earned your right to play', he's been great so far and put confidence in myself and I need that from a manager to help me improve and gain experience.

"There's three points on every game and you have to go out and put 100 per cent into everything so hopefully I can carry on, score goals and keep playing."