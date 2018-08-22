La Liga captains to meet over 'concern' for US game

A La Liga match has never been staged overseas

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos and Barcelona vice-captain Sergio Busquets will be among the La Liga players meeting on Wednesday to discuss their "concern" over a decision to stage a game in the US.

La Liga agreed a 15-year deal with US media company Relevent on Friday.

The Spanish players' union, AFE, says players were not consulted by La Liga.

"Footballers once again feel marginalized in decision-making," read an AFE statement.

"We believe their opinions are essential for the growth of Spanish football.

"We demand balance and common sense. If the greatness of football is the passion it generates, why are decisions made against it?"

Captains or representatives from each of the 20 teams in La Liga will attend the meeting at the AFE headquarters in Madrid.

Asked when the US-based match would take place and whether it would be a regular fixture, La Liga told BBC Sport last week it "can not confirm the teams, match, date or season".

The AFE said players "do not understand the unilateral decisions", adding: "La Liga is distancing the fans of the players, something that harms the show and the essence of football."