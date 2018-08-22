Keith Hill: Rochdale boss tells disgruntled fans to call chairman and request his sacking

Keith Hill returned to manage Rochdale for a second time in January 2013

Rochdale manager Keith Hill has told disgruntled fans who want to see him sacked to call club chairman Chris Dunphy and make the request.

Hill said "supporters have a choice" after Tuesday's 4-0 defeat by Barnsley.

"If you are going to beat us with a stick, just phone the chairman and say you don't want Keith Hill to be the manager," he told BBC Radio Manchester.

"That will be okay, I've got no problem with that whatsoever. I'm sure they would sack me."

Hill also said fans "have got to be supporting players better" after Harrison McGahey was the subject of mock applause after being taken off free-kick duties.

"Try to support the players, try to support the football club," Hill said.

"When Harrison is taking a free-kick, something that he has been working on in pre-season and was delivered perfectly in the sessions, and he gets them wrong and then there is a cheer when he is not taking it, that sort of thing really does wind me up.

"It's our fifth season is succession in League One and we have got to be supporting the players better than that."

Hill is in his second spell in charge of the club and led Rochdale to promotion to League One in his first full season back at the helm in 2013-14.

He guided the club to top-10 finishes in three successive seasons in the third tier before they narrowly avoided relegation last term.

Rochdale have won just one of their four league games to date this season and are 18th in the table with four points.

Asked if he wants to remain in charge at Spotland, Hill replied: "Not for people who don't respect me, that is the biggest thing.

"I've made sacrifices for this job and I really enjoy doing this job with this group of players, for the chairman, Bill Goodwin and the rest of the board of directors, and all that work here."