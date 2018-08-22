Korey Smith: Bristol City midfielder out for 'five to six months' after knee surgery

Korey Smith
Korey Smith made 52 appearances in all competitions for Bristol City last season

Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith will be out for between five and six months with a knee injury, head coach Lee Johnson has confirmed.

The 27-year-old had surgery on Tuesday after limping out of Saturday's 2-0 Championship loss to Middlesbrough.

"We all feel so sorry for him, given what a key player and key leader he is in our squad," Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol after his side's win at QPR.

"That win [at Loftus Road] was for him, more than anyone."

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired