Korey Smith: Bristol City midfielder out for 'five to six months' after knee surgery
Bristol City midfielder Korey Smith will be out for between five and six months with a knee injury, head coach Lee Johnson has confirmed.
The 27-year-old had surgery on Tuesday after limping out of Saturday's 2-0 Championship loss to Middlesbrough.
"We all feel so sorry for him, given what a key player and key leader he is in our squad," Johnson told BBC Radio Bristol after his side's win at QPR.
"That win [at Loftus Road] was for him, more than anyone."