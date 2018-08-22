Crewe Alexandra: Fans to be reimbursed after 6-0 defeat at Colchester

Crewe fans endured a 440-mile round trip to see their side lose heavily at Colchester

Crewe's players will reimburse the cost of the tickets purchased by the 153 fans who travelled to Tuesday's 6-0 defeat at Colchester United, says boss David Artell.

Crewe trailed 2-0 inside eight minutes and unbeaten Colchester went on to dominate the League Two game.

"The players will put their hands in their pockets, without a shadow of a doubt, because the fans deserve credit for coming all of this way and they don't deserve that," Artell told BBC Radio Stoke.

Artell's side won their opening game of the season 6-0 at home to Morecambe on 4 August.

Tuesday's loss left them with four points from their first four games.