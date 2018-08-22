Crewe Alexandra: Fans to be reimbursed after 6-0 defeat at Colchester

  • From the section Crewe
Crewe at Colchester
Crewe fans endured a 440-mile round trip to see their side lose heavily at Colchester

Crewe's players will reimburse the cost of the tickets purchased by the 153 fans who travelled to Tuesday's 6-0 defeat at Colchester United, says boss David Artell.

Crewe trailed 2-0 inside eight minutes and unbeaten Colchester went on to dominate the League Two game.

"The players will put their hands in their pockets, without a shadow of a doubt, because the fans deserve credit for coming all of this way and they don't deserve that," Artell told BBC Radio Stoke.

Artell's side won their opening game of the season 6-0 at home to Morecambe on 4 August.

Tuesday's loss left them with four points from their first four games.

Find out more

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired