FC Rostov release 'lucky carpet' fourth kit after fan brings one to game

Rostov's fourth kit is being sold for 1,000 roubles less than the club's other kits

Russian Premier League side FC Rostov have released a fourth kit in the design of what has quickly become known as the club's lucky carpet.

Why a carpet, you ask?

With the team having lost at home in their previous match, one fan decided to bring what he believed to be a lucky charm into the ground for Sunday's game against Yenisey Krasnoyarsk - Rostov won 4-0.

The flowery, well-trodden piece of material being waved in the stands caught the attention of Rostov officials and, after garnering plenty of traction on social media, the club invited the fan and his carpet to their training base.

And things continued to escalate.

By Tuesday, Rostov announced their 'carpet collection' kit had gone on pre-sale for 2,500 roubles (£28.47).