Scottish Gossip: Scott McKenna, Dedryck Boyata, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts, Kilmarnock, Livingston

Aberdeen are quick to dismiss an offer of around £3.5m from Celtic for Scott McKenna and tell the Scottish champions the 21-year-old defender is not for sale. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen would expect the transfer record between two Scottish clubs to be broken if Celtic are serious about signing central defender Scott McKenna. The mark stands at £4.4m, the fee Celtic paid Hibernian for Scott Brown in 2007. (Times, subscription required)

Sevilla sports director Joaquin Caparros has confirmed that Spanish club has made Celtic defender Dedryck Boyata one of their main summer targets. (Scotsman)

Hearts and Aberdeen are set to battle it out for Northern Ireland's veteran defender Gareth McAuley, 38, who has also been considered by Rangers. (Sun)

Kilmarnock are leading the race to sign former Dundee forward Greg Stewart from Birmingham City. (Sun)

Former Arsenal captain Tony Adams has made contact with Livingston to declare an interest in replacing Kenny Miller as manager. (Daily Record)

Paul Dalglish, son of Scotland legend Kenny and an ex-Livingston striker, has emerged as a contender to replace Kenny Miller. (Sun)

Scottish Rugby claims it could pour extra income of around £2m a year into the Scottish FA's coffers if Murrayfield succeeds in ousting Hampden as the country's primary venue for international football. (Scotsman)

Danish investor Julian Wolhardt becomes a "person with significant control" at Rangers. (Herald, subscription required)

Assistant manager Gary McAllister reveals what Steven Gerrard is doing to better Rangers on and off the pitch, with new touches to the club's training facilities. (Daily Record)

Rangers must strengthen further before the end of the month because of the demands that Europa League qualification will place on the squad, says assistant manager Gary McAllister. (Herald, print edition)

Hamilton chairman Ronnie MacDonald vows to keep youth teams but calls for more "transparency" after receiving around £250,000 from a SPFL tribunal after Lewis Ferguson's move to Aberdeen. (Sun)

Manager Neil Lennon vows to "keep my mouth shut and get on with the job" as he prepares to return to the Hibs dugout for Saturday's clash with Aberdeen following European and domestic touchline bans. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Scotland U21 head coach Scot Gemmill admits he could lose skipper John Souttar to the senior side, with Alex McLeish yet to name his pool for the friendly against Belgium and the Nations League opener with Albania. (Daily Record, print edition)