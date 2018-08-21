Match ends, BATE Borisov 2, PSV Eindhoven 3.
BATE Borisov 2-3 PSV Eindhoven
Substitute Donyell Malen scored a late winner for PSV Eindhoven to beat BATE Borisov in the first leg of their Champions League qualifying play-off.
Alexander Hleb equalised for the hosts in the 88th minute after PSV keeper Jeroen Zoet punched a cross straight to the former Arsenal midfielder.
But moments after the restart 19-year-old striker Malen headed in Angelino's cross with his first touch of the game.
It was Malen's first senior goal for PSV after joining from Arsenal in 2017.
Jasse Tuominen had opened the scoring for BATE in the ninth minute in Belarus before Gaston Pereiro levelled with a penalty and Mexico striker Hirving Lozano put PSV ahead on the hour.
Elsewhere, Benfica drew 1-1 at home with Greek side PAOK.
Midfielder Pizzi put the Portuguese side in front at the Estadio da Luz with a first-half penalty before 74th-minute substitute Amr Warda equalised two minutes after coming on.
Serbian side Red Star Belgrade were held to a goalless draw at home by Red Bull Salzburg.
The second legs of all three ties will take place at 20:00 BST on Wednesday, 29 August.
Line-ups
BATE Borisov
- 48Scherbitski
- 17RiosBooked at 83mins
- 19Milunovic
- 21FilipenkoBooked at 38mins
- 4Filipovic
- 5Yablonski
- 10IvanicSubstituted forVolodkoat 81'minutes
- 25Baga
- 8DragunSubstituted forHlebat 65'minutes
- 22StasevichBooked at 40mins
- 24TuominenSubstituted forSkavyshat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Berezkin
- 11Hleb
- 15Skavysh
- 23Volkov
- 35Chichkan
- 42Volodko
- 94Moukam
PSV Eindhoven
- 1Zoet
- 22Dumfries
- 5Schwaab
- 4Viergever
- 6Angelino
- 18RosarioSubstituted forIsimat-Mirinat 90+4'minutes
- 7PereiroSubstituted forFerreira dos Santosat 82'minutes
- 8Hendrix
- 17Bergwijn
- 9de JongBooked at 18mins
- 11LozanoBooked at 87minsSubstituted forMalenat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Isimat-Mirin
- 13Room
- 14Malen
- 16Rigo
- 32Sadilek
- 33Teze
- 47Ferreira dos Santos
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
- Attendance:
- 9,284
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away19
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, BATE Borisov 2, PSV Eindhoven 3.
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross following a set piece situation.
Booking
Jordan Teze (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card.
Jorrit Hendrix (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nemanja Milunovic (BATE Borisov).
Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Aleksandar Filipovic (BATE Borisov).
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Nicolas Isimat-Mirin replaces Pablo Rosario.
Foul by Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven).
Aleksey Rios (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Dmitri Baga (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.
Attempt saved. Maksim Skavysh (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Donyell Malen.
Goal!
Goal! BATE Borisov 2, PSV Eindhoven 3. Donyell Malen (PSV Eindhoven) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Angeliño with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! BATE Borisov 2, PSV Eindhoven 2. Alyaksandr Hleb (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Donyell Malen replaces Hirving Lozano.
Booking
Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven) is shown the yellow card.
Attempt blocked. Mauro Júnior (PSV Eindhoven) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Hirving Lozano.
Booking
Aleksey Rios (BATE Borisov) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Angeliño (PSV Eindhoven) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aleksey Rios (BATE Borisov).
Substitution
Substitution, PSV Eindhoven. Mauro Júnior replaces Gastón Pereiro.
Substitution
Substitution, BATE Borisov. Maksim Volodko replaces Mirko Ivanic.
Offside, BATE Borisov. Igor Stasevich tries a through ball, but Maksim Skavysh is caught offside.
Foul by Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven).
Igor Stasevich (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Nick Viergever.
Attempt blocked. Maksim Skavysh (BATE Borisov) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mirko Ivanic.
Offside, BATE Borisov. Igor Stasevich tries a through ball, but Egor Filipenko is caught offside.
Foul by Nick Viergever (PSV Eindhoven).
Maksim Skavysh (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, BATE Borisov. Egor Filipenko tries a through ball, but Maksim Skavysh is caught offside.
Foul by Gastón Pereiro (PSV Eindhoven).
Mirko Ivanic (BATE Borisov) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, BATE Borisov. Conceded by Denzel Dumfries.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Denis Scherbitski (BATE Borisov) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Steven Bergwijn with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Nick Viergever (PSV Eindhoven) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Hirving Lozano with a cross following a corner.