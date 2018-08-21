Miralem Pjanic signs new five-year Juventus deal

Miralem Pjanic
Pjanic had been linked with Manchester City, Real Madrid and Chelsea over the summer

Bosnia and Herzegovina midfielder Miralem Pjanic has signed a new five-year deal with Juventus.

Pjanic, 28, has helped Juve win the Serie A and Coppa Italia double in both of his seasons at the club, following five years at Roma.

He had been linked with a move away from the club in the summer.

"Since arriving prior to the 2016-17 season, Pjanic has become an increasingly integral part of the Bianconeri midfield," Juve said.

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired