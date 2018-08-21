Jimmy Dunne: Hearts sign Burnley defender on six-month loan

Jimmy Dunne
Jimmy Dunne featured in a pre-season friendly for Burnley against Espanyol

Hearts have signed Burnley defender Jimmy Dunne on an initial six-month loan deal.

The Tynecastle side have lost captain Christophe Berra, 33, to injury for six months and Dunne gives manager Craig Levein cover at centre-half.

The 20-year-old has previously been loaned to Barrow and Accrington Stanley and has been capped by Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

He helped Accrington win League Two last season.

"I did ask a lot of people about it but to be honest, once I heard 'Hearts' I kind of went with my gut," Dunne told HeartsTV.

"I kind of knew this was going to be a good opportunity for me.

"It's a massive club, playing in a big league. If I do well here then it's a great chance for me.

Premiership leaders Hearts visit Kilmarnock on Saturday, having beaten Dunfermline Athletic at the weekend to set up a League Cup quarter-final meeting with Motherwell.

