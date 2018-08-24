Linfield manager David Healy expects 'feisty' game with Cliftonville

Linfield manager David Healy expects a "feisty" game with Cliftonville as his side put their 100% start to the season on the line when the Belfast rivals meet at Windsor Park on Saturday.

The Blues have won their first three matches without conceding a goal.

"We need to make sure we puff out our chests and are big and strong because Barry Gray knows how to get his players fired up," said the Blues' boss.

"Cliftonville have good players so it will be a big test for us."

Last week's 1-1 draw at Dungannon Swifts left Cliftonville with four points from their opening three fixtures but Reds manager Gray has urged his players to up their game.

"If we play the way we played against Dungannon it will be a long 90 minutes, I can tell you that for sure," said Gray.

"There's no way Linfield will let us off with what we got off with last week so the players have to set higher standards.

"It will be extremely tough - Linfield have started the season really well so we need to be at our very best to have any chance of getting anything from the game.

"We will continue to work at what we are doing. We haven't delivered enough of that in the first three games but I have every confidence that we can do it and there is no better time to start."

Crues aiming to bounce back

Elsewhere on Saturday, league champions Crusaders will hope to get back to winning ways away to Warrenpoint Town after picking up just one point from consecutive home matches against Ballymena United and Crusaders.

"We need to display a strong mentality - you find out about the character of players by how they respond to a defeat," said Crues manager Stephen Baxter.

Warrenpoint are without a point from their first three outings ahead of the Milltown encounter.

"We'll stick to what we feel we can do in possession and we'll respect where they are strong," said 'Point manager Stephen McDonnell.

Glentoran have won one, drawn one and lost one of their matches to date as they prepare to host Dungannon Swifts, who have picked up a solitary point.

"Our aspiration is that we will improve on how we did last year so we are targeting a top-six finish and whatever comes after that in terms of cup performances is a bonus," explained Glens' joint assistant manager Kieran Harding.