Kyle Lafferty will be keen on Rangers return, says Lee Hodson

Lee Hodson has joined St Mirren on loan until the end of the season

Lee Hodson believes Northern Ireland team-mate Kyle Lafferty will be eager to return to Rangers.

The Hearts forward, 30, has been heavily linked to his former club, while Hodson has joined St Mirren on loan from Rangers.

"He's a goalscorer. He's a Rangers man through and through," Hodson, 28, said.

"I know Kyle will be dying to get back to Rangers and if that opportunity comes I know he will do well there and score goals for the club."

Former MK Dons and Kilmarnock full-back Hodson signed for Rangers on a three-year deal in 2016 but started just seven times last season.

He was named on the bench by manager Steven Gerrard this term, however did not play.

And Hodson said: "It's one of those where it's not nice to leave but the manager spoke to me before I left and said, 'don't be a stranger. Come and see your lads. You're still a Rangers player and I want you to come in and see the lads every now and again. Pop in and say hello'.

"It's nice to know that they're going to be watching me and they still want me to be a part of things, but my main focus is obviously [St Mirren] and doing as well as I can.

"It's a great club - massive club to be at. It's got a great fan-base and they're doing very well at the moment.

"Rangers are getting back to their best. I personally think they're good enough to make the group stages in the Europa League. They're in a good place."

Lafferty has scored 20 goals for Hearts and previously played at Ibrox between 2008 and 2012

Hodson has 'real qualities' - Stubbs

Hodson joins a St Mirren side with one win out of two games so far in the Premiership, with Alan Stubbs' side hosting Livingston on Saturday.

"There were plenty of people at Rangers who'd previously worked with [Alan Stubbs] at Hibernian and they sung his praises," Hodson said.

"I'd only heard good things so coming here to work with him - and being a defender himself - he can obviously help me improve."

And Stubbs said of Hodson: "He's got real qualities that we feel can add to the group. He gives us a flexibility in terms of he can play left-back, play right-back.

"We didn't have cover for those positions in the team. With Paul McGinn and Hayden Coulson, they were our only two full-backs. So, from that point of view, he gives us real competition for places again."