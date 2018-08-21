Sam Slocombe: Lincoln City sign Bristol Rovers goalkeeper on an emergency loan

Sam Slocombe has made 29 appearances for Bristol Rovers since joining from Blackpool in 2017

League Two side Lincoln City have signed Bristol Rovers goalkeeper Sam Slocombe on an emergency loan deal.

The 30-year-old is set to make his debut against Bury at Sincil Bank on Tuesday, as Imps keeper Josh Vickers has a thigh injury.

Slocombe featured in Rovers' first two League One matches of the season but lost his place to Adam Smith at Wycombe on Saturday.

The loan is for an initial seven days but can be extended if required.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.