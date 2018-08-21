Yeovil Town: Ex-director Andy Rossiter still keen to buy club despite failed takeover bid

League Two club Yeovil Town was the subject of a takeover bid from their former director earlier this month

Former Yeovil Town director Andy Rossiter says he is still keen to purchase the League Two club, despite a failed takeover attempt.

Rossiter, 61, resigned from the board on 9 August after having his role within the academy setup phased out.

The businessman revealed he spent more than a year trying to purchase the club from owner Norman Hayward and chairman John Fry.

However, Rossiter was then informed that the club "wasn't for sale".

Rossiter told BBC Somerset: "I tried to get a consortium together and did so, spending about 12 to 14 months on that, going up and down the country, meeting different people.

"Only at the end I was told the club wasn't for sale. I was a little frustrated with that.

"I was dealing with their agent and their agent led me to believe it was (for sale).

"Everyone was aware that I was organising a consortium. We accept that we can only buy a club if it wants to sell."

Yeovil's first home game of 2017-18 against Mansfield attracted just 2,796 fans and Andy Rossiter says he is concerned by falling attendances

He continued: "We just felt the club was at a crossroads, it needs inward investment, but the owner doesn't want to sell and you can't make him.

"I still want to be part of the club and at a later stage, if they decide to sell, then they know where I am."

He added: "Only [the Yeovil board] can decide. I have no ambition for a hostile takeover, I don't want any protests. I want a good transition if it ever happens."

BBC Somerset approached the club for a comment, but it declined to add anything further to a previous statement from chairman Fry.

"Andy has influenced many different areas of the club during his time as a director, but as his role with the academy has now ended I fully understand his decision to stand down," said Fry.

"I was pleased to hear that despite his decision, Andy will still maintain his strong support of the club both as a fan and as a club sponsor via his business, for which we are hugely grateful."

Concern over crowds

Rossiter, who first joined the board in 1995 before returning after a break in 2010, also expressed his concerns about the club's falling attendances.

In 2003-04 Yeovil were attracting average gates of 6,196 in League Two, but fewer than 3,000 were in attendance for the club's opening home game of this season.

"The fans, to a degree, are not connected totally (with the club)," Rossiter added. "I estimate between 1,000 and 1,500 fans don't come any more.

"That may be to do with results or the style of football, but it's the overall feeling that they don't belong and it is all one club.

"I will always want the club to succeed. I just feel it needs an uplift and a reconnection with the fans."