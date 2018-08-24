Welsh Premier League & non-league round-up

JD Welsh Premier League

Friday, 24 August

Llanelli v Barry Town; 19:35 BST: Both sides responded to opening weekend defeats with victories last weekend. Llanelli came from behind to win at Cefn Druids while Barry were 3-2 winners over Bala Town at Jenner Park. This will be the first top-flight meeting between the two former champions since the 2002-03 season.

Bala Town v Cefn Druids; 19:45 BST: Cefn Druids are bottom of the table after a disappointing start to the season, which has seen them lose both newly promoted clubs. Bala's start has been mixed - having won their first game of the season, Colin Caton's side lost their second game 3-2 at Barry Town in a game in which they finished with eight men.

Connah's Quay Nomads v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Andy Morrison's Nomads are top of the table after last Sunday's 1-0 win over champions The New Saints while Aberystwyth suffered a disappointing home defeat to Cardiff Met after winning their opening match. The game at the Deeside Stadium will be a repeat of last season's Welsh Cup final, which Connah's Quay won 4-1.

Saturday, 25 August

Llandudno v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Iwan Williams' Llandudno gained their first point of the season in a goalless draw at Carmarthen Town last weekend while Newtown were 2-0 winners over Caernarfon. Chris Hughes' side won 4-3 the last time the sides met at Maesdu Park in February.

Cardiff Met are one of two clubs with a 100% after two games

The New Saints v Carmarthen Town; 14:30 BST: The New Saints will be looking to bounce back after defeat at Connah's Quay last weekend and face a Carmarthen Town side who secured their first point of the season. Saints won 5-2 in last season's corresponding fixture at Park Hall.

Sunday, 26 August

Cardiff Met v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: The Students have made an impressive start to the season with two wins from two and in Eliot Evans they have the league's current leading scorer with three goals. Caernarfon will go into the first ever Welsh Premier meeting between the two clubs on the back of a win and a loss in their opening two games.

The Emirates FA Cup - Preliminary Round

Saturday, 25 August; 15:00 BST: Atherton Collieries v Colwyn Bay

Evo-Stik South Premier Division South

Saturday, 25 August; 15:00 BST: Farnborough v Merthyr Town