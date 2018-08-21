England women: Steph Houghton & Alex Greenwood return for World Cup qualifiers

Manchester United's Alex Greenwood will play in the second tier this season

England women's manager Phil Neville has recalled captain Steph Houghton and Alex Greenwood for the final 2019 World Cup qualifiers against Wales and Kazakhstan.

Centre-back Houghton is fit after a knee injury, while left-back Greenwood returns from suspension.

Uncapped Everton defender Gabby George is also in the 23-player squad.

The winners of Wales-England at Newport on 31 August - to be shown live on the BBC - will qualify for the World Cup.

Wales are a point ahead of England in Group 1, having played one game more.

Defeat for England will end their chances of automatic qualification, but a draw would mean they will top the group with victory in Kazakhstan on 4 September.

Neville said: "Wales will be determined to make the most of home advantage and their crowd will be expecting a victory.

"We will have to be at our very best to get the result we need and no-one in our squad is looking beyond this match."

England squad

Goalkeepers: Karen Bardsley (Manchester City), Mary Earps (Wolfsburg), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Millie Bright (Chelsea), Lucy Bronze (Lyon), Rachel Daly (Houston Dash), Gabby George (Everton), Alex Greenwood (Manchester United ), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester City), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Isobel Christiansen (Lyon), Fran Kirby (Chelsea), Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Fara Williams (Reading).

Forwards: Toni Duggan (Barcelona), Melissa Lawley (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Manchester City), Jodie Taylor (Seattle Reign), Ellen White (Birmingham City).