Ryan Christie: Celtic midfielder on Sunderland's radar

Ryan Christie has played just two competitive games this season for Celtic

Sunderland are interested in bringing Celtic midfielder Ryan Christie to the Stadium of Light on loan.

Jack Ross is keen on the Scotland international, 23, who has struggled to feature for the Scottish champions.

The former St Mirren manager has already recruited Hibernian's Dylan McGeouch and Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin from the Premiership.

Despite the English transfer window being closed, Football League clubs can bring in loan players until 31 August.

Christie was on loan at Aberdeen last season and has made just two substitute appearances for Celtic this term.

Since completing his switch from Inverness Caledonian Thistle in 2015, Christie has played 15 competitive games for Celtic.