Josh Dasilva: Brentford sign former Arsenal midfielder

Josh Dasilva plays for Arsenal
Josh Dasilva made three senior appearances for Arsenal, all as a substitute in the League Cup

Brentford have signed former Arsenal midfielder Josh Dasilva on a four-year deal with a one-year extension option.

The 19-year-old turned down a new Gunners contract, meaning the Premier League club will receive compensation.

The England Under-20s international, who joined Arsenal aged eight, featured three times for them in the League Cup in 2017.

Bees head coach Dean Smith said: "He is an excellent footballer with a great personality."

