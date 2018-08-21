BBC Sport - Usain Bolt trains for first time with A-League club Central Coast Mariners
Watch: Bolt trains for first time with A-League club
- From the section Football
Eight-time Olympic sprint champion Usain Bolt trains with Australian A-League side Central Coast Mariners for the first time as he vows to "prove people wrong".
