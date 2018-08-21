David Beckham: Uefa to honour former England captain with President's Award

David Beckham
Beckham played for Manchester United, La Galaxy, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris St-Germain

Former England captain David Beckham will receive the Uefa President's Award for his contribution to football and promoting the sport in "every corner of the planet".

Beckham played for Manchester United, La Galaxy, Real Madrid, AC Milan and Paris St-Germain in a 20-year career.

His "tireless humanitarian efforts" were also praised by Uefa.

"Beckham is a true football icon of his generation," said Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin.

Previous winners of the award - which "recognises outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities" - include Johan Cruyff, Bobby Charlton, Franz Beckenbauer, Bobby Robson and Paolo Maldini.

Beckham, 43, made 115 appearances for England and won 19 club trophies, including 10 league titles.

"I am proud to join the illustrious list of players who have previously won this award," said Beckham, who is also an Unicef ambassador and owner of a Major League Soccer team in Miami.

He will receive the award in Monaco later this year.

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired