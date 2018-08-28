Cardiff City v Norwich City

Goalkeeper Alex Smithies and defender Greg Cunningham are set to make their Cardiff City debuts in Tuesday's Carabao Cup second round tie against Norwich City.

Bluebirds manager Neil Warnock is set to make changes with Sunday's Premier League game against Arsenal in mind.

Lee Peltier, Jazz Richards, Loic Damour and Gary Madine are expected to get game-time.

Norwich boss Daniel Farke is also expected to make changes.

Summer signing Emi Buendia could make his first start for the club after two substitute appearances in the last week and Mario Vrancic may also be in contention after injury.

Other players who are expected to start are Christoph Zimmermann, Ben Godfrey, Dennis Srbeny and Marco Stiepermann.