EFL Cup
Swansea19:30Crystal Palace
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Crystal Palace

Swansea City and Crystal Palace are expected to make changes for Tuesday's Carabao Cup second round tie at the Liberty Stadium

Striker Jordan Ayew, on a season-long loan at Palace from Swansea, is ineligible to face his parent club.

Palace boss Roy Hodgson is set to hand starts to Vicente Guaita, Cheikh Kouyate and Max Meyer.

The Swans will be without midfielder Jay Fulton after he broke a bone in his hand in the defeat to Bristol City.

Defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, who has joined on loan from Spurs, is also out with injury while striker Oli McBurnie is set to be rested.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 28th August 2018

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired