Valencia 1-1 Atletico Madrid

Valencia finished fourth in La Liga last season - six points behind second-placed Atletico Madrid

Last season's La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid had to settle for a draw in their first match of the new campaign away to Valencia.

Argentine forward Angel Correa fired Diego Simeone's Atletico ahead from Antoine Griezmann's pass.

Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa was then prevented from making it 2-0 by Valencia's Brazilian keeper Neto.

Neto's compatriot Rodrigo volleyed home the equaliser after a mistake by Atletico's Diego Godin.

Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi made his Valencia debut after joining on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old sent Daniel Wass clean through on goal in the 90th minute only for Atletico keeper Jan Oblak to make a fine save.

Atletico, who beat Real Madrid to win the Uefa Super Cup last week, finished 14 points behind champions Barcelona last season.

Both Atletico and Valencia will enter this season's Champions League at the group stage.