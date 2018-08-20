Match ends, Valencia 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Valencia 1-1 Atletico Madrid
-
Last season's La Liga runners-up Atletico Madrid had to settle for a draw in their first match of the new campaign away to Valencia.
Argentine forward Angel Correa fired Diego Simeone's Atletico ahead from Antoine Griezmann's pass.
Former Chelsea forward Diego Costa was then prevented from making it 2-0 by Valencia's Brazilian keeper Neto.
Neto's compatriot Rodrigo volleyed home the equaliser after a mistake by Atletico's Diego Godin.
Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi made his Valencia debut after joining on a season-long loan.
The 24-year-old sent Daniel Wass clean through on goal in the 90th minute only for Atletico keeper Jan Oblak to make a fine save.
Atletico, who beat Real Madrid to win the Uefa Super Cup last week, finished 14 points behind champions Barcelona last season.
Both Atletico and Valencia will enter this season's Champions League at the group stage.
Line-ups
Valencia
- 13Murara Neto
- 21Piccini
- 24GarayBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDiakhabyat 67'minutes
- 5Gabriel
- 14Gayá
- 8SolerSubstituted forBatshuayiat 76'minutes
- 10Parejo
- 6Kondogbia
- 18Wass
- 19RodrigoBooked at 70mins
- 22Mina LorenzoSubstituted forGameiroat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Doménech
- 9Gameiro
- 11Cheryshev
- 12Diakhaby
- 15Latorre Grueso
- 20Torres
- 23Batshuayi
Atl Madrid
- 13Oblak
- 20Torres BelénBooked at 52mins
- 15SavicBooked at 13mins
- 2Godín
- 3Filipe LuísBooked at 63mins
- 10CorreaSubstituted forParteyat 81'minutes
- 6Koke
- 8Saúl
- 11LemarSubstituted forMachín Pérezat 63'minutes
- 19Diego Costa
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forGelson Martinsat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Adán
- 5Partey
- 9N Kalinic
- 14Hernández
- 18Gelson Martins
- 23Machín Pérez
- 24Giménez
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 46,174
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away10
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Valencia 1, Atlético de Madrid 1.
Attempt saved. Kevin Gameiro (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Daniel Wass with a headed pass.
Attempt missed. Saúl Ñíguez (Atlético de Madrid) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Valencia).
Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Gabriel.
Attempt blocked. Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Wass.
Attempt saved. Daniel Wass (Valencia) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
José Gayá (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gelson Martins (Atlético de Madrid).
Michy Batshuayi (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Koke (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Thomas Partey replaces Ángel Correa.
Attempt missed. Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Koke with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by José Gayá.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Valencia).
Koke (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Michy Batshuayi replaces Carlos Soler.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Valencia).
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Cristiano Piccini.
Carlos Soler (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid).
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Gelson Martins replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Booking
Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia).
Vitolo (Atlético de Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atlético de Madrid. Stefan Savic tries a through ball, but Koke is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Stefan Savic (Atlético de Madrid) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Koke with a cross.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Rodrigo Moreno.
Corner, Atlético de Madrid. Conceded by Mouctar Diakhaby.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Kevin Gameiro replaces Santi Mina.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia. Mouctar Diakhaby replaces Ezequiel Garay because of an injury.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Filipe Luís.
Gabriel (Valencia) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Daniel Parejo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Valencia. Conceded by Stefan Savic.
Substitution
Substitution, Atlético de Madrid. Vitolo replaces Thomas Lemar.
Booking
Filipe Luís (Atlético de Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.