Claudio Bravo: Man City goalkeeper ruptures Achilles tendon

Claudio Bravo featured in just three Premier League games for Manchester City in 2017-18

Manchester City's Chilean goalkeeper Claudio Bravo suffered a ruptured Achilles tendon in training on Monday.

The 35-year-old had scans in Manchester to confirm the injury and he will fly to Barcelona for further tests on Thursday.

Bravo's injury leaves City reliant on 20-year-old Daniel Grimshaw to act as deputy to first choice Ederson.

Midfielder Kevin de Bruyne has already been ruled out for three months after picking up a knee injury in training.

Bravo, a substitute in City's opening two Premier League matches, made just three top-flight appearances for the champions last season.

However, the keeper, signed from Barcelona for £15.4m in 2016, did provide manager Pep Guardiola with reliable back-up.

His presence allowed Guardiola to sell England Under-21 goalkeeper Angus Gunn to Southampton in July and Joe Hart to Burnley in August.

While Grimshaw is yet to make a single senior appearance, he signed a three-year contract at the club in June.

"No matter what happens, or how bad it looks today, life goes on, and tomorrow will certainly be better," Bravo tweeted

