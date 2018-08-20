BBC Sport - Crystal Palace 0-2 Liverpool: Roy Hodgson angered as 'potential good result taken from Palace'
Hodgson irked as 'potential good result taken away'
- From the section Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson says he "feels sorry" for his players after a "potential good result was taken from them" in a 2-0 defeat by Liverpool.
READ MORE:
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired