Nigeria escapes Fifa ban as Pinnick retains NFF control

NFF president Amaju Pinnick and Fifa boss Gianni Infantino

Nigeria avoided a Fifa ban on Monday when the country recognised the Fifa-approved head of its national federation (NFF) shortly before a suspension was due to take place.

Football's world governing body had said that it could suspend the country on Monday should Amaju Pinnick be displaced.

Pinnick, who was elected head of Nigeria Football Federation in 2014, was in a stand-off with Chris Giwa, who had appealed the result and won a favourable court ruling in June.

"The suspension of the NFF will not take effect," Fifa said in a statement.

"Fifa received confirmations that the legitimate leadership of the NFF under President Amaju Melvin Pinnick and General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi has been given back effective control of the NFF and its offices."

Earlier on Monday, Laolu Akande - the Special Assistant to the Nigerian Vice President - tweeted: "The Federal Government has already conveyed to Fifa its firm position recognising the Pinnick-led NFF as the current and only NFF executive."

Last week, Fifa - which does not accept governmental interference in the running of football - had threatened to suspend Nigeria over the long-running leadership dispute.