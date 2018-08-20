Hearts captain Christophe Berra: I'll be back stronger than ever

Christophe Berra suffered the injury during Hearts' 1-0 win over Celtic

Hearts captain Christophe Berra says he will return "stronger than ever" after being ruled out for six months due to injury.

The Scotland defender tore his hamstring in the 1-0 win over Celtic and has since had surgery to repair the damage.

It is the first major setback Berra, 33, has picked up in his career but he insists the lay off will "fly by".

"I've never had an operation in my life," he told Hearts TV.

"You've just got to be positive. The way I look at it, time will fly by. As soon as I get out of my crutches I'll be working hard I rehab and hopefully come back fitter and stronger than ever.

"I'm big enough and strong enough to get on with it. You've got to be mentally tough."

Berra, who has 41 caps, went down just before half-time in the match at Tynecastle as he attempted to block a shot from Celtic's Leigh Griffiths.

Hearts currently sit top of the Scottish Premiership table with two wins from two, while a home quarter-final against Motherwell awaits in the League Cup.

"It's the thought of missing out. The team is doing well and I just want to be a part of it," added Berra.

"I've got a great support around me. I've got a lot of people to help me. I feel good. I had the operation on Thursday morning so it's all good.

"The pain's not too bad. I'm just looking forward to the road to recovery."