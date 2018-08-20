Paul Gallagher: Preston midfielder given three-match ban

Paul Gallagher (left) played 83 minutes of Preston's 2-2 draw with Stoke before being substituted

Preston North End midfielder Paul Gallagher has received a three-match ban for a clash with Stoke City's Joe Allen on Saturday.

The challenge had not been seen by the match officials, but the 34-year-old has since accepted an FA charge of violent conduct.

Gallagher scored a penalty moments after the incident in the 2-2 draw.

The midfielder will now miss Preston's league fixtures with Norwich and Derby, plus the EFL Cup tie at Leeds.

