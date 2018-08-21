Rangers v FC Ufa: Russian side confident of green light after visa delay

Ufa (in white) warmed up for their trip to Ibrox with a 3-0 league defeat by Dinamo Moscow on Monday

Rangers' next Europa League opponents FC Ufa are confident of fulfilling Thursday's first leg at Ibrox after belatedly obtaining visas to travel.

The Russian side faced difficulties in receiving documentation in time for the play-off round tie, with the second leg in Ufa next Thursday.

The process can take up to five days but Ufa have asked to be fast-tracked.

Managing director Shamil Gazizov now expects to obtain visas on Tuesday so they can fly to Glasgow on Wednesday.

"Normally it takes three-to-five days to get UK visas, but we're going to get them in a day." he told Russia's TASS news agency.

"I'd like to thank Uefa and the Russian Football Union for their assistance in this process."

Russian cyclist Igor Frolov was recently unable to take part in the European Championships held in Glasgow, after failing to acquire a UK visa in time.

Ufa currently lie 11th in the 16-team Russian Premier League, and were beaten 3-0 by Dinamo Moscow on Monday.

They are the last obstacle barring Rangers' path to the Europa League group stage.

Steven Gerrard's men have overcome Macedonian side Shkupi, Croatian outfit Osijek and Maribor of Slovenia in their three qualifying rounds.